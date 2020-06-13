Valreska "Val" Carson ElrodValeska "Val" Carson Elrod, 87, St. Augustine, passed away June 7, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Bedford, Indiana, daughter of the late John K. and Ethel Henderson Carson. John and Ethel divorced shortly after Val was born and Ethel was remarried to Stoddard Brinegar. She had been a resident of St Augustine since 1992, moving here from Bedford. Val graduated from Bedford High School and then began her 41 year career with Indiana Bell (AT&T) working as a service representative until her retirement in 1992. She was a stylish career woman and mother, as well as a talented artist.She is survived by her son, Daniel D. Cobb (Joy) of Noblesville, IN; grandsons, Tyler D. Cobb (Megan) of Fishers, IN, Brady G. Cobb (Brooklyn) of Chesterfield, IN, Allen D. Scheuer of Indianapolis, IN; great-granddaughter, Andi Elizabeth Cobb; and a brother, Gene Brinegar of Newburgh, IN.Val is also survived by her many friends and neighbors at Anastasia Condos in St. Augustine where she had lived for 28 years. She never met a stranger, and many considered her the honorary queen and social director of the community. Her smile, fashion sense, and baked treats will be missed by many. A very special thank you to Bob and Judy Galbert and Peter and Lynn Cunningham for all of their care and attention and to others that have not been named but were very special to her. Also enough cannot be said about the excellent care provided by Community Hospice (nurses Shana & Shannon) and the entire team of in home care givers from Courtesy Care (you are all angels).In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis E. Cobb, second husband, Tobe H. Elrod, and two brothers, Bob Carson and Robert Brinegar.A celebration of her life will take place at the club room at Anastasia Condo on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.A private service will be held at a later date in Bedford, IN.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.