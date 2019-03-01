Home

Vera Green Obituary
Mother Vera Green Went home to be with The Lord February 25, 2019 at 91 years old. Born to the late Thomas and Daisy Chestnut April 28, 1927 in Margaretta Florida married the Late Overseer Silas Green in this union 11 children were born. She retired from the St Johns County School Board in 1987. Member of Christ Witness Church she served as a Sunday School Teacher and Church Mother. Services by Coleman's Mortuary of Hastings,FL 904-692-1160.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2019
