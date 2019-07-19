Home

Vernon A. Davis

Vernon A. Davis Obituary
Vernon Alan Davis passed away peacefully July 19 in the compassionate care of the Bailey Center.
He was born on September 12,1942, in St. Augustine. Vernon graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1960, where he was the starting quarterback in the first football game played on the school's current field. After high school he entered the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as an E5. He went on to graduate from the University of Florida in 1970 with a bachelor's in building construction. After graduation, Vernon moved to Greenville, South Carolina, to work for Daniels Construction Company. He returned to St. Augustine in 1971 to help his father A.D. Davis run the family construction company.
Vernon married Donna "Cookie" (Toner) Davis in St. Augustine on September 25, 1965. He served on several boards in the community and was Chair of the St. Johns Builders Association. Vernon was recognized with the Paul Harris Award by the St. Augustine Rotary Club.
Vernon enjoyed running and Florida Gator football, but his passion was baseball. He coached St. Augustine Little League baseball for 10 years and was the head baseball coach at St. Joseph Academy from 1994 – 1996.
Vernon was predeceased by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. A.D. Davis and brother Terry Davis. He is survived by his wife Cookie; brothers Wayne (Ramona) Davis and Brad (Dawn) Davis; children Michael (Darcy) Davis, Todd (Kristin) Davis, Rhett (Kati) Davis, Courtney (Jason) Clarke; grandchildren Wesley Katherine Davis, Reese Davis, Ethan Davis, Matthew Davis, Garrett Davis, Kate Davis, Lauren Davis, Anderson Davis, Maddie Davis, Lily Davis, and Grace Clarke.
A Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Craig Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Augustine Little League, St. Joseph Academy, St. Augustine High School Alumni Association or Community Hospice.

Published in St. Augustine Record from July 19 to July 21, 2019
