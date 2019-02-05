|
Victoria Elizabeth Anderson (McMann), passed away on Jan. 4 at the age of 73, surrounded by loving family and with her favorite song "Leaving on a Jet Plane" playing in the background. A beloved wife and mother, cherished friend, and great lover of many furry friends over the years, Vikki brought caring, dignity and elegance with her wherever she went. And she went all over the world, first as a flight attendant for 20 years at Braniff Airlines and later on in her career in accident investigation for the FAA in Washington, D.C. Her tireless work over the years, along with many others', helped to make the skies safer for all of us.
Vikki is survived by her husband George Maultsby, daughters Nichole & Jenny, sons Scott & George III, and "her favorite child," Sunny, a certified therapy dog, along with her grandchildren Andrew, Stephanie, Audrey and Charlotte.
Memorial services will be held in St. Augustine, FL at Craig Funeral Home on Feb. 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 5, 2019