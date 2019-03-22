|
|
Victoria Solano Shugart, age 55 of St. Augustine, Fl. Passed away March 18,2019 in the care of Hospice on San Jose. She loved the beach, fishing and taking care of her plants. Vickie was a Loving Mother & Grandmother she was preceded in the death by her father C.J. Solano. She is survived by her Mother Janice Smith (Mikee) 2 sons Joseph Shugart ( Patricia) & Brandon Shugart (Angel) , Sisters Tammie Whitfield (Chip) & Sheila Edge (William), Brothers Jody Bertke (Michell) & David Bertke (April), 4 Grandkids Breeanna, Colton, Brooks & Pasiley Shugart. Loved by nieces & nephews. Vickie's Celebration of Life will be @ the St Augustine Boating Club 611 Boating Club Rd April 3, 2019 @ 6:00pm.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 31, 2019