|
|
VINCENT JEROME KOHOUTEK, Jr.
Vincent J. Kohoutek, Jr. age 65, resident of St. Augustine was born on December 29, 1954, Florida, passed from this life into heaven on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Vince was born in Orlando, Florida, and lived there until moving to St. Augustine in 2005. He graduated from Colonial High School in 1972; and then attended Florida Technological University, which became the University of Central Florida, there he earned both a Bachelor and Master' degrees in accounting. After graduation he became a Certified Public Accountant and practiced that profession for the next 42 years in both Orlando and St. Augustine. Besides his dedication to his friends and clients, Vincent was an avid tennis player and golfer; and had excelled as a baseball pitcher in his youth. He was likewise passionate about hobbies, owning an extensive collection of Randall hunting knives and various firearms. Vince strongly believed in the 2nd Amendment and supported the National Rifle Association's efforts to protect every citizen's right to bear arms. Vince was the only child of Cdr. Vincent J. Kohoutek, Sr., US Navy (ret.), and Irene (nee Swaitek) Kohoutek. His parents were founding members of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Orlando; where Vince was baptized, received his first communion and remained a life-long member.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 AM, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL; Rev. Fr. Timothy Lindenfelser, JCL, Celebrant. Vince's columbarium internment will take place at San Lorenzo Catholic Cemetery in St. Augustine, FL. Reception to follow at St. Anastasia Celebration room at 10:00 AM. A private memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Advent Hospital of Winter Park, Florida, at a later date.
In Lieu of Flowers contributions to the St. Anastasia Catholic Church, made in Vincent's memory, will be gratefully appreciated by all of the many friends he leaves behind.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020