Vincent Palmer, Jr.
Vincent "Sugg" Palmer, Jr., 57, St. Augustine native, (Palatka resident) transitioned on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was educated in the St. Johns County School District. He was a member of Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church. Vincent was a career long-distance truck driver. He enjoyed bible study and his hobbies included traveling, cooking, auto mechanics, and audio-video systems.
He was preceded in eternal rest by his father, Vincent Palmer, Sr., and mother, Marie Greene; sister, Carrol "Renae" Greene-Jones; mother-in-law, Doris Proctor, and sister-in-law, Lillie Mae Capell.
He leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife of over 6 years, Sandra "Sandy" T. Palmer; sons, Vincent (Aleasha) Palmer, III and Shaquan Palmer, both of Daytona Beach; stepchildren, Chrishaun (Al) Young, Jacksonville; Curtis (Crystal) Lewis, II, St. Augustine; Talisa Lewis, Tampa; brothers-in-law, Daniel (Etta) Francis, Jr., Palm Bay; Willie Capell, Daytona Beach; sisters-in-law, Gale (Morris) Fulford, West Palm Beach; Marcie (Roger) Storey, St. Augustine; aunts and uncles, Dinetha Wilbur, St. Augustine; Nathaniel (Lilly) Jenkins, Jacksonville; 14 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation at the church: 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 26. Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27 at Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church, 4909 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, Rev. Karl N. Flagg, Pastor, officiating. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, St. Augustine. Palmer family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019