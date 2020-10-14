Vincenza A. Schifano DiNataleVincenza A. Schifano DiNatale passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, after being ill for many years. She lived a full life with family and friends always by her side. Enza, as she was called, was one of 10 children and was born in Comitini, Sicily, Italy. Her parents were Gerlando Schifano and Giuseppa Licata. Enza honored her Italian traditions.Enza, along with 2 of her sisters, their spouses and children, left Italy to look for a better opportunity in America in the 50s. She was very talented and hard-working. She cultivated a great career as an interior designer and seamstress for large companies-and always found a good deal. Enza loved her family first, unconditionally. She was witty, funny, a great cook and had a sweet tooth. She found the beauty in life, no matter what. Enza enjoyed music, dancing, singing, playing cards, knitting, traveling, and adventures.Her grandchildren called her "Nana" and describe her as being: tenacious, resilient, determined, clever, timeless, sassy, tough, expressive, capable, elegant, fearless, fabulous, unique, strong willed, a great host, loving, huggable, understanding, lovely, compassionate, a beautiful soul, imaginative, mischievous and true-hearted.Enza lives eternally through her beloved daughter, Rosanna M. Jacobsen and son-in-law William H. Jacobsen, Jr.; her departed son William S. DiNatale; her last remaining sibling Calogero (GiuGiu) Schifano; and her loving grandchildren: Adam J. Penna, Amber M. Penna, Alexis M. Jacobsen Irene, Kristin L. Merk and Tianna V. DiNatale. She also cherished her great grandchildren; Abigail C. Merk, Emma C. Merk, Katherine G. Merk, Rhiannon M. Penna and Kobe V. Irene. Her nieces and nephews were dear to her and she spent a great deal of time with them. Her friends were forever and like family.On October 23, 2020 at 11:00a.m., a mass will be held in her honor at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, which will be followed by a funeral at San Lorenzo Catholic Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.