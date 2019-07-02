|
Viola Cook
Viola Marie Cook passed away at the Bailey Center for Caring at the age of 93.
Viola was born and raised in Elmwood Park, Illinois where she met her late husband Paul Gordon Cook. Together they lived and raised their family in South Florida. After Paul's passing in 2000, Viola moved to St. Augustine. She devoted her life to her family and church. Her interests included shopping, bowling, poker, coffee, chocolate, and dining out.
Viola is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Paula and Bruce Baron; son, Michael Cook; grandchildren, Christine, Marc, Jason, Gwyn, Michele, Stacey, Garon, Brandon, Lane and Dale and 16 great-grandchildren. Her great grandson Brett preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at Craig Funeral Home this Friday at 11:00am, Friends will gather beginning at 10:30 . She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn South Cemetery in Davie, FL next to her husband Paul .
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019