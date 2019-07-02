Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Cook Obituary
Viola Cook
Viola Marie Cook passed away at the Bailey Center for Caring at the age of 93.
Viola was born and raised in Elmwood Park, Illinois where she met her late husband Paul Gordon Cook. Together they lived and raised their family in South Florida. After Paul's passing in 2000, Viola moved to St. Augustine. She devoted her life to her family and church. Her interests included shopping, bowling, poker, coffee, chocolate, and dining out.
Viola is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Paula and Bruce Baron; son, Michael Cook; grandchildren, Christine, Marc, Jason, Gwyn, Michele, Stacey, Garon, Brandon, Lane and Dale and 16 great-grandchildren. Her great grandson Brett preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at Craig Funeral Home this Friday at 11:00am, Friends will gather beginning at 10:30 . She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn South Cemetery in Davie, FL next to her husband Paul .

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.