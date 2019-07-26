|
|
Virgina Sunday
Virginia Carolyn Sunday, best known as "Nanna Sunday" age 86 of St. Augustine, Fl, passed away at her home on July 24, 2019.
A native of Vevay, Indiana, she had resided here since 2000. She was born on July 28, 1932 to Clifton Peak and Irma Bolton Peak. She graduated from Muncie Central High School in Muncie Indiana, attended CNA School in Charleston, SC, and was a labor and delivery nurse at Camden County Medical Center in St. Mary's Georgia, until she retired in 1999. After moving to St. Augustine she began her second and most loved career, Nana Sunday Day Care, where she took care of newborns until they turned one year old. Nana has taken care of more than 50 babies in St. Augustine. She loved each as if they were her own. When they turned one year old they each received a beautiful Cracker Barrel rocking chair. Carolyn was a lifetime member of the Navy League and Fleet Reserve Associations of Atlantic Beach, Florida and of the Baptist Faith. Nana Sunday's motto was "A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew that was empty".
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Harold Woodrow Sunday; children, Lisa Marie Sunday and Ricky Joe Layer; grandchildren, Angela Darlene Guy and recently her sister, Barbara Colleen Lozier. She is survived by daughters, Sheryle D. Frisk of Middleburg, FL, Marcia Taylor of St. Augustine, Lori Ann Murphy of Goose Creek, South Carolina; son, John Sunday of St. Augustine; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be 4-7 pm Monday at Craig Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held in Jacksonville with Reverend Dr. Clarence Blalock.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 26 to July 28, 2019