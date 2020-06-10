Virginia A. "Ginger" (Sinn) Creighton
1962 - 2020
Virginia "Ginger" A. Creighton (Sinn)
Ms. Virginia Ann Creighton (Professional Wetland Scientist) passed away on May 29th, 2020. She was a mother of two fine boys. Her first son (27) is now an Environmental Engineer working in St.Augustine and her second son (18) is beginning to start college in Jacksonville. Her life evolved around saving the environment and her family. She got a Bachelor Degree in Conservation at Kent State University in 1981. She began working for the South Water Management District in 1982. Her carrier then took off as she began to work in the private sector with EMS in St.Augustine. In her last days Virginia received an award for the Best Project in Florida by the FDOT in 2018. She permitted over 500,000 acres of land from Nassau County to Hillsborough County Florida for land use and protection of wildlife.
For Memorial Details please call: (904)501-9332.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
