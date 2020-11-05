Virginia (Ginger) Ackerman
Virginia (Ginger) Osborne Ackerman was born on May 1, 1949 (her Mother's 32nd birthday) in Jefferson, NC and died on October 31, 2020 in Gainesville, FL of complications from pancreatic cancer surgery surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was raised on the family farm in Mouth of Wilson, VA and quickly learned the importance of hard work and team work. She was predeceased by her parents, Oscar Osborne and Gladys Sturgill Osborne.
After graduating as high school valedictorian in Jefferson, N.C., she enrolled at Virginia Tech as a Biochemistry major and became the first female graduate of the program. Several job opportunities became available and she accepted a lab position in the Pharmacology Department at Smith Kline & French Laboratories in Philadelphia. Because of her analytical skills and comfort in using complex equipment, she transferred to the Drug Metabolism Department where one of her first projects was to determine the metabolic pathway of the investigational drug cimetidine. Cimetidine would later be known by its trade name Tagamet and became the world's first billion dollar product. After receiving an M.S. Degree from Drexel University, she transitioned to the Regulatory Affairs Department at Smith Kline & French Laboratory and then later at Johnson & Johnson in Skillman, NJ. Following decades as a corporate employee, she became an independent Regulatory Consultant, primarily for small biotech companies. Perhaps her greatest achievement as a consultant was to obtain FDA approval for a novel vaccine for patients with advanced melanoma.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband and companion of 42 years, Dennis Ackerman of St. Augustine Beach. Also her sister, Joyce Jones of Woodbridge, VA and her children Stewart (Tissy) Jones of Norcross, GA and Courtney Jones of Woodbridge. And her brother, David (Thelma) Osborne of Mouth of Wilson, VA and his daughter Tiffany. Also great nephews Matthew Jones, Xavier Reed, Jordan Reed and great nieces Madeline Jones and Sharissa Reed. Also many close friends and cousins, in-laws and godsons.
Ginger had a large range of interests, including gardening, exercise, tai chi and nature. And from the age of a toddler, she was always surrounded by feline companions. She was always busy on a project. She made an impact on countless lives and her upbeat and loving presence will be missed by many. She was devoted to her family and friends and never was too busy to help.
Funeral services will be private. Contributions in her name can be sent to: The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. You may donate online at http://bit.ly/AckermanMemorial
or by mail at 245 Riverside Ave.Suite310, Jacksonville, FL 32202