|
|
Virginia Cooper Hough, 92, St. Augustine, passed away on May 1, 2019 at Moultrie Creek Nursing Home. Born in Lakeland and grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. In the 1950's she moved to St. Augustine where she co-owned Courtesy Gas for many years with her husband and worked as the Supervisor of Elections. She then went to work and retired from the St. Johns County Tax Collectors Office. Virginia was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star St. Augustine Chapter 12 and a member at Ancient City Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Jody Hough of Jacksonville; sister, Frances Davis of Jacksonville; brother, John Cooper, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Augustine Humane Society, St. Augustine Humane Society P.O. Box 133 St. Augustine, FL 32085 or http://www.staughumane.org/donate/donatenow.html
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 4 to May 31, 2019