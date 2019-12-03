Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lee Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Lee Warren Obituary
Virginia Lee Warren
Virginia Lee Warren, 94, passed away Nov 27, 2019. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother blessed with strength. She especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends at large gatherings. Virginia traveled extensively throughout the U.S. as well as Europe and the U.K. Born in Key West, Fl she lived in Miami most of her life where she met her loving husband, Shannon, of 63 years. She and her husband retired from Miami-Dade schools with over 55 years of service combined and moved to St. Augustine. Virginia actively participated and did her part in the war effort. She was extensively involved in the church and helped physically build Earlington Heights Baptist, and was a long time member of North Hialeah and Crescent Beach Baptist. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer B Dicky and Mary Bethel : Husband, Shannon E. Warren Jr. ; son Shannon E. Warren III;
Survivors include Ronald L Warren: son; Kelly Warren Crouse and Stephanie Pinkham granddaughters; grandchildren, Ella, Hayden, Joy, Mark and Mckaela;
A celebration of Virginia's Life will be Thursday Dec 12th at 11 A.M, Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine, Fl 32084. She will be laid to rest with her loving husband and son in Craig Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Rd, St Augustine, Fl 32086. Family will receive friends at 10 AM until service time.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -