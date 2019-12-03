|
|
Virginia Lee Warren
Virginia Lee Warren, 94, passed away Nov 27, 2019. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother blessed with strength. She especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends at large gatherings. Virginia traveled extensively throughout the U.S. as well as Europe and the U.K. Born in Key West, Fl she lived in Miami most of her life where she met her loving husband, Shannon, of 63 years. She and her husband retired from Miami-Dade schools with over 55 years of service combined and moved to St. Augustine. Virginia actively participated and did her part in the war effort. She was extensively involved in the church and helped physically build Earlington Heights Baptist, and was a long time member of North Hialeah and Crescent Beach Baptist. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer B Dicky and Mary Bethel : Husband, Shannon E. Warren Jr. ; son Shannon E. Warren III;
Survivors include Ronald L Warren: son; Kelly Warren Crouse and Stephanie Pinkham granddaughters; grandchildren, Ella, Hayden, Joy, Mark and Mckaela;
A celebration of Virginia's Life will be Thursday Dec 12th at 11 A.M, Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine, Fl 32084. She will be laid to rest with her loving husband and son in Craig Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Rd, St Augustine, Fl 32086. Family will receive friends at 10 AM until service time.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019