1/
Virginia "Ginny" Plummer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginny" Plummer
Virginia 'Ginny' Marie Plummer (Goff), age 61, passed away October 7th, 2020. Ginny was known for her big smile and Bostonian laugh that was full of joy. She was always a positive force of nature. Ginny had big faith and an unwavering love for Jesus.
Ginny leaves behind her 4 children, Craig 'Cj' Plummer, Samantha Plummer (Ryan Brown), Amanda Plummer, Justin Plummer (Heather McDermott), 5 grandchildren, O'Ryon Brown, Leyna Brown, Dylan Plummer, Abigale Plummer, Caroline Plummer, and with a 6th on the way. She joins her mother Virginia Goff, father Harry Goff, and brother Sonny Goff in heaven.
Please join us in Celebration of her life held at Colonial Church 550 State Road 207, Saint Augustine Fl 32084 on Saturday October 17th, 2020 at 2pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved