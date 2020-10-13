Virginia "Ginny" PlummerVirginia 'Ginny' Marie Plummer (Goff), age 61, passed away October 7th, 2020. Ginny was known for her big smile and Bostonian laugh that was full of joy. She was always a positive force of nature. Ginny had big faith and an unwavering love for Jesus.Ginny leaves behind her 4 children, Craig 'Cj' Plummer, Samantha Plummer (Ryan Brown), Amanda Plummer, Justin Plummer (Heather McDermott), 5 grandchildren, O'Ryon Brown, Leyna Brown, Dylan Plummer, Abigale Plummer, Caroline Plummer, and with a 6th on the way. She joins her mother Virginia Goff, father Harry Goff, and brother Sonny Goff in heaven.Please join us in Celebration of her life held at Colonial Church 550 State Road 207, Saint Augustine Fl 32084 on Saturday October 17th, 2020 at 2pm.