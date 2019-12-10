|
|
Vivian Smith
Vivian M. Smith passed away December 8, 2019 peacefully at home at the age of 94.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Ray (Clayton), grandsons, Joey Miller (Hailey), Jeremy Leggett (Savannah), Grant Leggett, great granddaughter, Annabelle Leggett and son, Tony Smith (Robbin), grandchildren, Anthony Smith Jr, David Smith (Chelle), Robert Smith, Jessie Smith, Samantha Smith(Cody) and Benjamin Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 PM Monday with a visitation starting at 12 PM at Craig Funeral Home with a burial to follow at San Lorenzo cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019