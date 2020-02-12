|
Wade Matchett
Ernest Wade Matchett, age 73, of St. Augustine and formerly of Palatka, passed from this life on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Born in Gainesville, Florida, Wade was raised in the Johnson Community and was a 1964 graduate of Melrose High School. He attended St. Johns River Junior College where he was a pitcher on the baseball team and received his AA Degree in 1966. A licensed Insurance agent and Certified Financial Planner, Wade owned and operated a Met Life Insurance Agency in Palatka for 50 years. He served as President of Palatka Life Underwriter Association. In 1963, Wade had also worked with Congressman Billy Mathews who served as Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
Aside from his dedication to his work, Wade was also a dedicated and loving man to his family whom he prized the most in life. He was likewise passionate about duck hunting and had been a very active member and served as President of Ducks Unlimited. Wade was also a supporter of the National Rifle Association (NRA), the armed services organizations and the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch. Wade had been a long-time member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Johnson until moving to St. Johns County in 2016 where he attended Mill Creek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover "Buddy" Matchett and Ruby Matchett and brother, Bruce Matchett.
Wade is survived by his wife of 53 years, Norma Matchett of St. Augustine, his children, Jessica Matchett (Leo) of Dallas, TX, Paul Matchett of Melbourne and Kristina Holloway (Travis) of St. Johns, a brother, Dell Matchett of Interlachen and 4 grandchildren, Sophia Holloway, Troy Holloway, Sam Matchett and Yuna Matchett.
Services will be on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Charles Litzell officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill West Cemetery in Palatka.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, 380 Boys Ranch Road, Palatka, FL 32177.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020