Walter Joseph "Bud" Flannelly of St. Augustine, Fl. and formerly of Watchung N.J. and Point Pleasant N.J., passed away in the presence of his family on June 11, 2020 at 90 years of age. Bud was born to Walter C. Flannelly and Catherine B. Flannelly on January 2, 1930 in Staten Island, N.Y. Bud attended the United States Coast Guard Academy and Wagner College. He spent most of his working years as a manufacturer's representative. Bud is survived by his wife Elaine C. Flannelly. They would have been married 65 years on July 3. He is also survived by his son Michael W. Flannelly and his wife Peggy of York, Pa., son Douglas J. Flannelly and his wife Mary of Middlesex, N.J. and daughter Susan F. Friedrich and her husband Joseph of St. Augustine, Fl. Bud is also survived by his grandchildren Caitlin Bradley, Sara Lewis, David Flannelly, Kelly King, Ryan Flannelly, Cassey Flannelly, Erin Flannelly and Peter Friedrich and his great-grandchildren Finn Bradley and Shane Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Catherine Longe.
Bud had many passions and interests throughout his life. He ran cross-country for Curtis High School and the USCGA. After attending the USCGA, Bud had a life-long interest in sailing and boating. Bud enjoyed tennis, bridge and following sports at all levels. He particularly enjoyed attending the athletic events of his children and grandchildren. Bud also enjoyed the company of many friends and his beloved dog Genny.
His family will hold a private gathering to celebrate his life. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 32 Sevilla St., St. Augustine, Fl. 32084.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
