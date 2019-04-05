|
|
Walter H. McDowell, Sr., 82, "Flower Boy" transitioned from labor to reward on March 22 at the Bailey Center. He was employed for over 30 years with the City of St. Augustine and was an avid farmer.
Service Friday (today) -wake Faith Temple Holiness Church 5:00-7:00 pm and from 12:00 noon until service hour on Saturday. Funeral Services: Saturday 1:00 PM Faith Temple Holiness Church Bishop Earley Brown, Officiating Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery Survivors: Wife:Deaconess Lender McDowell, Children: Walter, Jr., Wayne, Tracey, Aaron, Michael, Johnny, Chiquita and Cheree, devoted grand daughter Kellani Odom. Other grandchildren, great grandchildren, Brother: Clarence Collins, Sisters: Ellen Alexander, Lena Faye Glenn, Shirley Davis, Frankie Rice, Beatrice Collins and Lois Dean and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Professional Servies are entrusted to James Graham Mortuary.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 30, 2019