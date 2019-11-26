|
|
Walter Rembert, Jr
Walter W. Rembert, Jr, 94, transitioned from labor to reward on November 20, 2019 at Halifax Health-Hospice, Ormond Beach, Fl.
Mr. Rembert attended the area schools graduating from Excelsior High School and later was drafted in the United States Army, serving in WWII after serving he returned home and began working for Florida East Coast Railroad and Wise Potato Chip Company where he worked for 22 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Julia, his parents Walter, Sr and Ione and a brother, Earl
He leaves to cherish his memories Daughter: Gwendolyn( Joseph), Grandson; Carlos ( Katrina) 6 Great Grandchildren, Brother: Thomas ,nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services: Saturday, November 30th @ 11:00am
Dawson Chapel CME Church
Wake: Friday from 5-7pm @ Hurst Chapel AMEC and from 10:00 am until service hour on Saturday
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
James Graham Mortuary, Inc.,
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019