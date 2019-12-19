Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Dr. Walter T. McNicholas

Dr. W. T. McNicholas (Tom)
A brilliant light left St. Augustine on December 17, 2019 and ascended into heaven. Tom was born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 21,1946 and lived a very full and beautiful life.
Tom loved his family and was a devoted and loving husband and father. He also loved his patients and their "parents" his entire veterinary career.
He played team tennis for many years and made many life-long friends through these competitions. Tom also enjoyed riding his motorcycles and racing sports cars with his wife Michael. Tom also had a practice in Ocala where he made many wonderful friends and also played on the Ocala Polo Team.
Toms was preceded in passing by his parents and his son Creed Patrick. He is survived by his wife Michael, his sons Tom (Janna) and grandchildren Madison and Evelyn and son Michael and grandchildren Meagan and Michael.
Funeral service will be 12 PM Monday, December 23 at Good News Presbyterian Church burial will follow at Craig Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to the St. Augustine Humane Society.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
