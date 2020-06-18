Wanda Roosa
Wanda Roosa
Wanda Roosa passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Bailey Family Center for Caring in St. Augustine on June 17, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who cherished all her babies. Wanda loved caring for her late dog, Tinker, tending to her rose garden and watching hummingbirds and cardinals. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, fishing and camping.
Wanda was born to Dowell and Beatrice Haun on November 8, 1940 in Fountain City, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth E. Roosa, a sister, Diane, a brother, Junior, and a son, Marty Burchell. She is survived by her children, Priscilla (Michael) Dooley, Buck Burchell, Kenneth A. (Rosie) Roosa, James (Patti) Burchell, and Marion (Daryl-Ann) Lewis-Roosa; her siblings, Dorothy, Georgia, Lou, Charlie and Bud. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren with one more on the way.
At her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please make a donation to her favorite charity, St Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Wanda.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
