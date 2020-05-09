Wanda Spivey

Wanda Gail (Richards) Spivey, formerly of St. Augustine, FL, passed away peacefully in Florence, South Carolina on May 5, 2020. She led a wonderful life full of Christ-like love for others including her husband, three children, seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She was 93.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 19, 1926, to Raymond and Willie Richards, she is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Virlin Edward Spivey, her three children, Virlin Edward (Tricia) Spivey Jr. of Washington D.C., Gail (John) Veale of Darlington, SC, and Richard (Nanette) Spivey of Florence, SC. "Mimi" was also beloved by her grandchildren Colleen (Adrian) Spivey, Christopher (Kelci) Veale, Kate (Damaso) Spivey, Sara (Brett) Hickman, Kyle (Megan) Spivey, Brent (Danielle) Spivey, Samuel (Cassy) Spivey, and great-grandchildren Daniella, Henry, Sophia, Ethan, David, Owen, Cecilia, Emilee, Reagan, Jack, and Ellis.

Wanda attended and excelled at Lindenwood College and was Secretary to Superintendent of schools in Sikeston, MIssouri. She married Virlin Edward Spivey in Sikeston, Missouri on May 17, 1947 and together they raised their family and faithfully served their church and community in St. Charles, Missouri; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Kennett, Missouri; Vincennes, Indiana, and St. Augustine, Florida, before moving to the Bethea Baptist Retirement Community in Darlington, South Carolina in 2016.

She was completely devoted to her family and her church, demonstrating a servant's heart in all that she did. A lifetime love of books, reading, and educating was extraordinarily exemplified in her over forty years of serving as library director and volunteer at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Vincennes, Indiana, and Anastasia Baptist Church in St. Augustine, FL. She founded the State of Indiana Media Library Organization, and worked tirelessly with churches to establish and develop their media libraries. She also served on the Executive Board of the Indiana State Convention of Baptists for six years, and was active in campus and women's mission ministries in her local churches.

She will be greatly missed as a cherished wife, beloved mom, adored grandmother and great grandmother "Mimi", and a faithful friend to all. With her virtue, faithfulness, reverence, strength, and endurance, Wanda Spivey was a great example of a godly, Proverbs 31 woman.

A memorial service in her honor will be announced at a later date. Notes of condolences can be sent to Ed Spivey, Bethea Retirement Community, 157 Home Ave., Darlington, SC 29532

Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home in Darlington, SC is serving the family.



