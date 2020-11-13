Warren Eustace Butler
Warren Eustace Butler passed away on October 28th, 2020. Warren was born in Donalsonville, GA on November 28, 1934, to Frank and Evelyn Butler. At a young age he moved with family to the St. Nicholas neighborhood of Jacksonville, graduating from Landon High School, Class of 1953. He was a proud member of Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Florida, where he graduated in 1959 with a degree in journalism. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis.
Warren worked for many years in sales/marketing roles, and retired from AIG VALIC in Jacksonville as a financial advisor. He held leadership positions in Episcopal parishes in Richmond, VA, Gainesville, FL, and Overland Park, KS. He was also a founding member and Senior Warden of Christ Episcopal Church at Serenata. Warren was an active member of the St. Augustine community as a member of Sunrise Rotary Club and the Old City Gator Boosters Club, and a board member of the Wildflower Clinic and the City of St. Augustine Retirement Board. He also represented St. Johns County on the Northeast Florida Transportation Advisory Board.
He was predeceased by his first wife and the mother of his children, Mary Smith Butler, and by his brother, Frank E. Butler. He is survived by his wife Cathy Brown and daughters Susan (Tom) Allison and Linda Butler of Atlanta, Sara (Chris) Jubran of Jacksonville and grandchildren, Katie and Alex Jubran. Also by stepdaughters Kate Brown of St. Augustine and Emily (Todd) Link of San Antonio, TX and step-grandchildren Abigail and James Link.
He will be memorialized at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL at a graveside service on November 21,2020 at 10 a.m. Face masks are requested for attendees. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.