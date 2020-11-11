1/
Warren W. Quigley
Warren W. Quigley, 92 of Hastings, FL passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 at Community Hospice Bailey Center. He was born in Flagler County, FL to John and Minnie Quigley. He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
1:00 PM Saturday at Craig Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM prior to the service. Family and friends will reconvene at Pellicer Creek Cemetery for the committal service.
Warren was the husband of the late Dorothy Quigley and is survived by daughter: Dianne Moore and son: Donald Quigley.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
