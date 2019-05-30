|
Wayne G. Davis
Wayne G. Davis, 67, a native St. Augustinian passed away May 13, 2019. Wayne graduated from SAHS. A self employed tile setter, carpenter and fisherman he loved to find new and inventive ways to make things work. Wayne had one phenomenal tennis serve and took the opportunity to compete overseas. Sticking to his roots he loved taking the back roads and cooking minorcan dishes which always included a datil pepper. It was rare to leave the house without running into someone who knew him and would shout out his name to say hello. He is one old southern boy who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Silas and Agnes McQuaig Davis and brothers, John and Silas (Butch) Davis Jr. He is survived by his children Melissa (Daniel) Wolfe and Travis Davis and grandchildren Paxton and Autumn Wolfe and Alexa Davis.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 30 to June 2, 2019