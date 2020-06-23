Wayne Gordon Tyree
Wayne Gordon Tyree, 81, of Jacksonville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Vicki Renee Tyree.
Surviving is his loving companion, Linda Riker of the home. Children Jacob Hundley & wife, Angela of Spruce Pine, NC, Kelly Gragert of Lake Jackson, TX, CW Donovan and wife, Kris of Fort Mill, SC, Jason Donovan of Jacksonville, FL. Grandchildren, Jacob Hundley, Caitlyn Hundley, Joshua Hundley, Kristen Gragert, Grady Gragert, Breanna Underwood, Landon Donovan, Katelynn Donovan, & Gage Donovan.
Wayne was born in Johnson City, TN. He was the son of the late Haskell and Emma Mae Tyree. After serving as an Airman 3rd Class in the Air Force, he started his career as a long haul truck driver. Wayne worked many years for Servert Trucking of Jacksonville. He retired with over 55 years and over 3 million miles. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church in St. Augustine.
Per his wishes, a graveside service will be held at Craig Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Road on Wednesday, June 24, at 3 pm with Dr. Dan Mclean officiating.
The family would like to say thank you to the staff with Hospice & Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge and Vitas Hospice of Jacksonville for the wonderful care they provided. Memorial donations may be made either to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge at 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or the Alzheimer's Association @ alz.org.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.