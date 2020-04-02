|
|
Wayne Larry Scarborough
Wayne Larry Scarborough, 80 years old of Spuds, FL, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Wayne was born April 26, 1939 in Nicholls, Georgia, where he lived until the age of 11 and then moved with his family to Miami, FL. He moved to Spuds, FL in 1981 and remained there the rest of his life.
Wayne had several interesting jobs over his lifetime. He worked at the Space Center in Titusville, FL during the Apollo program years, running heavy equipment to help prepare the launch pads. He started employment at Walt Disney World prior to the theme park opening, as a monorail maintenance mechanic and helped design tools for the maintenance program. After 10 years at Disney, he moved to Spuds and began working at the Palatka Mall as the mall maintenance supervisor. Lastly, he worked 14 years and retired from the City of St. Augustine as a foreman over a crew with the utility maintenance department. Wayne was very talented in repairing everything from mowers to cars to almost anything around the house. He was also very talented with carpentry. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his youngest daughter, driving her to and from school. Wayne's interests and hobbies over the years included being on bowling leagues, watching NASCAR races, and going to antique car shows. Above all, Wayne loved his family and spending time with them. He was very proud of all his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Angela Scarborough, children James Scarborough (Lin), Jerry Scarborough (Paula), Kathy Willis, Danielle Bryan, Michael Wayne Scarborough, Rhonda Pascual (Todd), Anna Leah Scarborough, sisters Jackie Williams (Rob), Debbie Weaver (Dale), numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Wayne is predeceased by his mother, Elease Palmer, sisters Reba Floyd and Julia Scarborough.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 5 at the St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 10 persons during the visitation. We ask that guests with a surnames beginning with letters A-M come between the hours of 2 to 3 pm, and guest with surnames beginning with letters N-Z come between the hours of 3 to 4 pm. A private graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, April 6 at Craig Memorial Park.
Flowers are gratefully accepted, or donations may be made in Wayne's honor to .
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020