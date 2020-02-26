|
Wayne Robert Colvin
Wayne Colvin passed away at Symphony of St Augustine on December 27. 2019 after a long and wonderful life. Wayne was 81 years young.
Wayne was born on May 11, 1939 in Sandusky Ohio. Wayne was in the Army and honorably served our country. He married Donna Messimer and resided in Northern California. Wayne and Donna ran a successful Real Estate company until 1995 when they and their dog Robbie travelled the country teaching real estate and finally settled in St Augustine.
Wayne very much enjoyed the people and the food in St Augustine. He was a much beloved trolley driver and provided tours throughout St Augustine. Wayne had a tremendous sense of humor and was liked by all who he came in contact with. He was also part of the St Anastasia Catholic Church and was loved by the congregation. Wayne, Donna, and his most recent dog Dottie were fixtures in St Augustine and his love for God and Country made him a well- respected part of the community
Wayne is survived by his children, Jackie Schwartz, Julie Colvin, Clint Colvin, Veronica Colvin and many beautiful grandchildren.
Services will take place at St Anastasia Catholic Church on March 14, 2020. Wayne will be interred in the columbarium at St Anastasia Catholic Church shortly thereafter. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Wayne's life.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 26 to Mar. 8, 2020