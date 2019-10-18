Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Wayne T Wegener
Wayne Theodore Wegener of St. Augustine, Florida and formerly of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Wayne was born on March 28, 1953 in Brooklyn, New York. Wayne is survived by his wife, Susan; two sons, Nicholas (Danielle) of Charleston, SC and Tyler (Laura) of Houston, TX; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Lilly, Isabel, and Wesley; and sister, Joyce of Rochester, NY.
With a big smile on his face and a laugh that could fill up a room, Wayne was a friend to all who crossed his path. He was an avid photographer and loved trying to capture the perfect sunset. His favorite subjects, however, were his family. He loved surfing and fishing along with his boys on their family trips to Costa Rica, Cape Hatteras, and the Keys. Wayne was a loving father coaching his sons' youth baseball and soccer teams for many years and spending many weekends on camping trips to Otter Island with his boys and family friends. Wayne was also a doting grandfather, always surprising his grandchildren with fireworks and a new model rocket or airplane to put together with them. Wayne's generous and loving spirit will remain with us always.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the San Lorenzo Cemetery in St. Augustine, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal Parish or a .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
