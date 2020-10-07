Wayne Towles
Wayne Eugene Towles, 78, of Satsuma, passed from this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Advent Health St. Vincent's in Middleburg following a short illness. A native of Palatka, he was a 1961 graduate of St. Augustine High School. Following high school, Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Technician in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired in 1982 as a Master Sergeant following 21 years of honorable service. After his military career, Wayne worked several places including as an escort for wide loads and at a service station. In addition to being an avid motorcycle rider and member of the Riders Club, he was also a member of AMVETS, Moose Lodge #184 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Wayne was loved by many and enjoyed time at VFW Post #3349 where he had many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richmond V. Towles, his mother Virginia Towles Robinson and his stepfather who raised him, James Robinson.
Wayne is survived by his life partner Linda James of Satsuma with whom he was living at the time of his passing, a son, Richmond Towles, a daughter, Wanda Abrams, both of Panama City, 2 sisters, Junie Grokowskie and Jeannine Passamonte, both of St. Augustine, a grandchild, Amber Towles and a great-grandchild, Grayson Towles as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services celebrating Wayne's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at VFW Post #3349 on Palm Ave. in Palatka.
Military honors by the U.S. Air Force and interment will be held at a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to VFW Post #3349, 3201 Reid St., Palatka, FL 32177.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.