Wendy Relph
Wendy Relph died at home, with her son Jason, by her side, at the age of 79 years old on October 17, 2019. She is survived by three sons, including Quinton McMillan and Jason Relph, and by her grandchildren, Quinton, Spencer, Laura, Shelley and Shane.
Wendy was born to Sydney and Alison Young of Johannesburg, South Africa on November 27, 1939. Throughout herremarkable life, she loved teaching children and lifting people up. Her desire to help people often meant that other people shared her home, from displaced teens to refugees. Wendy's sense of adventure led her to live in England, Ireland, Australia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and finally the USA, where she became a naturalized citizen.
Teaching, gardening and sports were some of Wendy's greatest passions. As a young woman, Wendy played competitive tennis for South Africa and considered it as a career. Instead of pursuing tennis, Wendy became an elementary school teacher in an all-white school in Johannesburg, South Africa during apartheid.
Later, she ran a hotel in the bush of Zimbabwe's Zambezi Valley while homeschooling her youngest son – about three hundred miles from the nearest store. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to start a business in Zimbabwe exporting dried flowers to Holland. After the government of Zimbabwe, jailed her, and deported her and her son Jason, she returned to South Africa which at that time was transitioning out of apartheid and Wendy resumed teaching – this time in an inner-city schools where all of the students were learning English as a second language.
Wendy and Jason were the first people in South Africa to offer summer camps to children of color in post apartheid South Africa. When they moved to the United States from Johannesburg in the late 1990's, they established the Make a Dream Come True Foundation to assist disenfranchised youth from South Africa in attending high school and college in the U.S.
After settling in St. Augustine, Wendy and Jason purchased Crucial Coffee Café in 2001. Ever the entrepreneur and workaholic, Wendy later established and operated several other businesses in St. Augustine with Jason. In 2003 and 2004, they led the effort to move St. Augustine's annual LGBT Pride celebration into downtown St. Augustine, which resulted in national media coverage and the rainbow-colored Pride flags flying on the Bridge of Lions for the first time.
Throughout her life, Wendy fostered, loved and mentored young people, and challenged prejudice wherever she encountered it. She wanted each young person to fully develop and thrive. In addition to the attention she devoted to her own children and grandchildren, she grew especially close to Cloupas Gabela and Andy Wright.
Even through her 60's and 70's, Wendy lived with vivacity. From exploring ancient civilizations in Turkey with friends, to dressing up in homemade tutus at Burning Man, to celebrating birthdays by dancing on table-tops at Korean karaoke bars, Wendy's colorful flare burned bright. A memorial service will be held today from 5:00pm -7:00pm at 58 Saragossa St. With celebrations to follow from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at the Golden Gypsy 23 Cuna St. For more information visit www.thegoldengypsy.com
