Wesley Lupton Wallace

Wesley Lupton Wallace, of Saint Augustine, Florida, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at 73. Wesley was born to Jean Lupton and John Mack Wallace Jr. on March 28, 1947 in Little Rock, Arkansas. As a young boy, his family relocated to Saint Augustine, Florida, where the landscape and residents would nurture his love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing for all of his days. He was proud to achieve the Eagle Scout rank in 1962. Wood Duck, as friends knew him, developed a special bond with the Pappy family, who instilled in him so great a passion for turkey hunting that he attended college in the summer to free his schedule for the spring gobbler season. Between his many hunting adventures, he continued the family tradition of brotherhood in the Sigma Chi fraternity and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Florida State University in 1969. Wesley then served in the United States Army before earning his Juris Doctor at Cumberland School of Law, where he was honored to be a member of Law Review. He returned to Jacksonville, Florida where he and his wife, Sandra, raised two children. Wesley worked as a public defender, assistant state attorney and maintained a broad legal practice until retiring in 2016. Wesley is survived by his children, Lucy B. Wallace ("Chris") of Dallas, TX and John W. Wallace (Deena) of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Grace, Harper, Jack, Hunter and Leila; and sister-in-law, Carol Lancaster Wallace of Savannah, GA. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; brother, LTC John Mack Wallace III; and his two nephews, John Mack Wallace IV and MSgt. Mark Lancaster Wallace.

His family will hold a private gathering to celebrate his life on a future date. Memorials may be made to the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind.



