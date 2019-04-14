|
|
Wilford Masters passed away peacefully at the age of 76 at Bailey's Family Center for Caring on March 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 16, 1942, in St. Augustine to Carl and Rosann Masters, he was a lifelong resident of Elkton who was deeply proud of his Minorcan heritage. He was raised on his family's cattle farm and lived there until he met the love of his life, Gloria Patthey, whom he married in 1963. Wilford and Gloria raised four beautiful children whom they adored. During his lifetime, Wilford's careers included working as a cattle farmer, a machinist at Desco Shipyards, an inspector for St. John's County Department of Motor Vehicles in Hastings and also as a parts manager for Farmer's Supply in Hastings. No matter what he did, Wilford had an uncanny ability to be able to diagnose and fix anything and everything. He was always willing to help others out and while he always worked hard, he always made time for his wife, his children and his grandchildren. He enjoyed his hobbies such as fishing, hand crafting cast nets, auto racing, coin collecting, gardening and tinkering in his workshop where he could make anything you could imagine.
Wilford is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Gloria, his daughter Deana Keough (Phil), his daughter Rhonda Swain (Ed), his son Carl (C.A.) Masters (Carrie), his son Chris Masters (Michelle) and his many grandkids whom he loved dearly.
A graveside service open to friends and family will be held in his honor at St. Ambrose Church Cemetery in Elkton on Tuesday, April 16 9 a.m. While flowers are gratefully accepted, please consider a donation to the Bailey Family Center for Caring in honor of Wilford.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is on charge of the arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 14, 2019