1/
Wilford Perry "Bill" Kern
1932 - 2020
Wilford "Bill" Perry Kern
Wilford "Bill" Kern was born to Mildred and Perry Kern in Cadillac, Michigan on August 22, 1932. He passed away on August 27, 2020 at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Michigan. He was 88.
The cause was complications of a stroke he suffered in 2018.
After graduating from Cadillac High School he served in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington.
He married Diana Crocker in 1952 and they had one son, Allen (Patty) Kern of Canton, KS, two daughters, Tina (Mark) Sattazahn of Onondaga, MI, and Tawny (Mike Cranmer) of St. Augustine, FL.
He married Maryanne Costello in 1980. She survives him along with her children Lisa (Jake) Costello-Crampton of Park Ridge, IL and Chris Costello of Manistique, MI.
Several grandchildren and great grandchildren survive him.
He was preceded in death by great granddaughter Trinity Kern and grandson Daniel Slough. His sisters Wilma Truax, Dorothy Kendall, and Doris Saunders also preceded him in death along with his first wife Diana Goussy.
He worked at Fisher Body, a division of General Motors, for 37 years. After retiring he realized his life long dream of retiring to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan – Indian Lake in Manistique.
He enjoyed his ice shanty on Indian Lake, tapping his trees to make maple syrup, trout fishing, riding the fire roads, hunting for morel mushrooms, and picking wild blueberries.
Due to COVID-19 a service will not be held. His ashes will be spread at a couple of his favorite fishing spots.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
