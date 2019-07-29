|
|
William "Bill" Ames Pickard
William Ames "Bill" Pickard, age 75, of St. Augustine, Florida passed away on July 25, 2019 at UF Health Shands in Gainesville with his family by his side. Born in Grand Island, Nebraska and grew up in Utah. He served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. After the military, Bill received double masters in economics and finance. He started his career in banking and worked as VP of banking sales and sales support for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad with his family. Bill's passion was golf, he loved teaching his children and grandchildren to play and had patience teaching his wife. He would go out of his way for anyone in need. More than anything family was his first and foremost.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bernadette Pickard; children, Thaddeus Dustin Pickard (Shannon), Brittani Korin Pietrick (Jimmy); grandchildren, William Kale Pickard, Korin Alya Pietrick, Cayden Riley Pietrick; sister, Judy Grant (Dean); sister in-law, Rose Jezyki; brother in-law, Tom Augusta (Arleen) and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to at
or to Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.cure.pcf.org.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 3rd at 11 o'clock am at Our Lady of Good Counsel.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019