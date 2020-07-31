1/
William Bush
William Bush
William Joseph "Joe" Bush passed away at his home on July 12, 2020. He was born in Louvale, GA on April 13, 1935 to the late William S. and Evelyn Wilder Bush. Joe was a graduate of Lumpkin High School and the University of Georgia. In 1956, he married Peggy Settles Bush, and shortly after they moved to Athens, GA. He owned and operated Bush Construction Company and was an avid Bulldog fan. After retirement , he and Peggy moved to St. Augustine, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Survivors include his son Vince (Carole) Bush, 2 grandchildren, Jessica(Daniel) Duke and Wesley Bush, 2 great-grandchildren, Georgia Lee Dude and Caroline Duke all of Middleburg, FL, his sister Vickie Harville of Lumpkin, GA and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held in Lumpkin, GA at a later date.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
