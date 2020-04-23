|
|
William Deroth Carlson
Jacksonville, NC - William Deroth Carlson, 91 years old, passed away at home on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by both parents, Carl Gottard Carlson and Bessie Reid Dickerson Carlson, his brother Carl Robert Carlson and his daughter Susan Ann Carlson.
William was born September 14, 1928, in Peru, Illinois. He was very proud to have served as a corpsman in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Purdue University in 1954 with a B.S. degree in forestry. He followed his passion to Washington where he was employed by the state forest service. He later returned home where he was employed as a park ranger at Illini State Park. He retired to St. Augustine, Florida where he served as a health inspector for the state.
He shared his love of history and enjoyed lively political banter, especially with his grandchildren. Bill was known for his salty and perhaps even snarky wit. He delighted in both salt and freshwater fishing from the Gulf of Mexico to the Northwoods of Minnesota. Music and old classic movies filled his evenings. In his senior years he returned to a favorite childhood past-time, building model R.C. airplanes. Bill was also a committed Christian and served many roles in his church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; his children and their spouses, Steven and Robin, Mark and Lavonne, Scott and Carol, and Laura and Terry.
His grandchildren include Steven, Sara, Luke, Nicole, Aaron, Chelsea, Julie, Zachary, Rachel, Jesse, Rebekah and Hope, as well as seven great grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Calvary Lutheran Church, 206 Pine valley Road, Jacksonville, NC, 28546 or .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020