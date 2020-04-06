Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Parkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Donald Parkey


2020 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Donald Parkey Obituary
William Donald Parkey
PARKEY, William D., (April 7, 1929 - April 4, 2020) was gathered into our heavenly Father's arms and greeted by his eldest daughter, Derri Park on April 4th, 2020. A beloved husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be remembered for his fierce devotion to family and friends and unending generosity of spirit. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Drina, his children, Paige Robinson, John Parkey (Jo Ellen) and Grace Cromwell, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family encourages donations to Community Hospice. Services pending.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -