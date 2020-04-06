|
William Donald Parkey
PARKEY, William D., (April 7, 1929 - April 4, 2020) was gathered into our heavenly Father's arms and greeted by his eldest daughter, Derri Park on April 4th, 2020. A beloved husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be remembered for his fierce devotion to family and friends and unending generosity of spirit. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Drina, his children, Paige Robinson, John Parkey (Jo Ellen) and Grace Cromwell, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family encourages donations to Community Hospice. Services pending.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020