William (Bill) E. Henneka passed peacefully on January 25, 2019 at the home of Steve and Marty Henneka, where he was surrounded by love. Bill resided for the past three years between the homes of his sons Thomas Henneka of Charlotte, NC. and Steve and Martha Henneka of St. Augustine, FL.
Bill was born in Philadelphia, PA to Elmer and Hazel Henneka. At age 17 Bill entered the United States Navy. He was a Signalman and a decorated combat veteran of World War II having served on the USS LST 912 in the Pacific conflict. Bill and the rest of the ship's crew participated in 5 major landing operations and came under direct enemy fire 4 times, including the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle of World War II. Upon his discharge from the Navy he married Rose Van Note and entered the family summer resort business in Bampton Beach, NH, which he ran for 44 years. For 65 years he lived with his wife Rose between Hampton Beach, NH and St. Petersburg, FL. He worked in the winter months for th US Postal Service and at the end of his career at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg, FL. Bill was an accomplished bowler (from youth all the way to age 92!) and he was a member of the St. Petersburg Country Club where he was an avid golfer.
Bill was known for his quick sense of humor, his helpful nature, his outgoing personality and his love of and devotion to all his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Rose Van Note Henneka. Bill will be so greatly missed by his children, Stephen Henneka (Martha Duenow Henneka) of St. Augustine, Thomas Henneka of Charlotte, NC, grandsons, Nathan Henneka of St. George, Utah and Sustin Henneka of Asheville, NC, Granddaughter, Betsy Bartel-Cassels (Morgan Cassels), Great Grandchildren, Grace Bartel, Carrie Cassels, Celis Cassels and Ethan Cassels, his cousin, Claire Service (Dave Service) of Newtown Square, PA and Many special friends.
The family is forever grateful and cannot express enough their heartfelt gratitude to Community Hospice for their comfort, non-ending support, compassion, respectful caring and love during the time of his failing health.
A Graveside Service will be held on will be held 1PM Friday, February 22, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, St. Augustine/St. Johns County Office, 525 State Road 16, Suite 112, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
(WWW.communityhospice.com)
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park (WWW.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 19 to Mar. 19, 2019