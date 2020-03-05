|
William E. Register
William Eugene Register, 77, of Hastings, passed from this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bayview Samantha Wilson Care Center in St. Augustine following an extended illness. Born in Palatka, he was a lifelong resident of the Putnam and St. Johns County area. William worked as a land leveling contractor in the farming industry and served as a member of the board of directors with the St. Johns County Soil and Water Conservation District. He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, song leader and Sunday School Director. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and in years past, he had been a member of the St. Johns County 4-Wheel Drive Posse. William enjoyed playing in the church league softball and spending quality time with his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Sharon M. Register, a son, William Eugene Register, Jr., his parents, Joseph Bill Register and Hazel Baggett Register, a grandson, Jerad Anthony Revels and a granddaughter, Chelsea Elaine Johnson and a sister, Doris Ballard.
He is survived by 3 daughters, Teresa Jurgens (Darren) of Belleview, Tami Rich (Mark) of Bardin and Terri Register of Hastings, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Palatka Memorial Gardens with Bro. Buddy Lynch officiating.
No visitation is scheduled.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, 380 Boys Ranch Road, Palatka, FL 32177 or to the Florida Baptist Children's Home, 2300 Bartram Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at William's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020