William "Randy" Eddy
William "Randy" R. Eddy, 71, passed away April 27, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL.
Randy had a passion for doing yard work, tending to his fruit trees and other plants, cooking and entertaining. He had a kind and generous heart, a love for people and never met a stranger.
Randy received many awards selling real estate and insurance throughout his career.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Bertha Eddy.
Randy is survived by his wife of 21 years Amy Eddy, sons Wyatt (Christy) Eddy and Will Eddy, grandchildren Vera and Cecelia and many friends.
"I want to live my life being the best person I can be and treat others well and with respect." – Randy
A Memorial service will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church on June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 3 to June 9, 2019