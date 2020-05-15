William "Big Bill" Faircloth
William B Faircloth, aka "Big Bill" Faircloth, died peacefully in his St Augustine home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. His entire family and close friends were at his side, spending quality time with him for the final two weeks of his life. This is something that will be treasured forever by his loved ones.
A bigger than life character, Big Bill left his mark on everyone he met. A natural salesman, successful private businessman, voracious talker, story teller, life-long Gator Fan, drummer, music lover, grill master and party animal, Big Bill was the "Big Fish" in the Faircloth Family, the standard by which all others were judged.
Big Bill worked hard and played hard. Everything he did had a fun element. Even in his most challenging times in private business, he kept his sense of humor and perspective. Nothing got him down, well, except for Gator losses. When Steve Spurrier announced he was leaving the head coaching position at Florida to coach in the NFL, Big Bill said he felt worse than when his second wife left him.
The self-described "world's worst amateur golfer" showed that there was some humility beneath that big personality. He was also very generous. When he had it, he shared it. And, there was a time when he had it all. Bill found his calling in copier sales in the 70s. Under the master tutelage of Paul Shields, owner of Copytronics in Jacksonville, Bill quickly distinguished himself as a super salesman. He rose through the ranks at Copytronics, ultimately becoming the head of sales, then moved on to run other sales organizations in the industry before launching his own copier dealership in Nashville - Capital Systems, with partner Bob Arenth. Capital Systems was hugely successful, becoming Konica-Royal's #1 Dealer in the U.S. Prosperity followed and the good times rolled!
Bill and Bob ultimately sold Capital Systems. Bill then went into the restaurant business, owning the Tony Roma's franchise rights in Nashville. The good times continued to roll for a while, but the restaurant business was not a fit and ultimately failed. But that didn't break his spirit, didn't change his sense of humor or his generosity. That was Bill at his best.
In 2005, he launched Big Bill's Beach Stuff in St Augustine, serving vacationers with "stuff you rent, not buy!". Anything one might want or need to "complete" the perfect beach vacation was available for rent from Big Bill's Beach Stuff. This small business became a bit of an institution in St Augustine and let Bill be Big Bill.
Throughout his colorful and illustrious life, there were things you could count on from Big Bill. He always found a humorous angle to everything. He was fiercely competitive and played to win, but did so in a passionate, generous and loving manner. There is some of Big Bill in everyone that had the joy to know him and love him. He will live on forever in our memories.
Bill Faircloth is survived by a brother Jack Pitts, sisters Patricia Smith and Nancy Faircloth, son David Faircloth, daughters Lynn Eberly, Laura Cook and Wilhelmina (Billie) Faircloth-Stanley, daughter-in law Janet Faircloth, son-in-laws Paul Eberly, Steve Cook and Chris Stanley, grandchildren Matt Faircloth, Maddie Faircloth, Ryan Cook, Charlie Cook, Sam Cook, Kristofer Topper (pre-deceased son of Lynn Eberly), Heather Eberly, Pauly Eberly, Thomas Eberly, Christopher (Auggie ) Faircloth, Kellen Stanley, niece Molly Cooley, nephews Steve Cooley and Doug Cooley.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at some point in the near future, when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warriors, Big Bill's favorite charity, in the name of Bill Faircloth.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020.