St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
William Henry McNeil Obituary
William Henry McNeil
William Henry McNeil, 81, of St Augustine passed away January 27, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. William was born in Georgia on December 22, 1938.
William was a proud US Army Retired Veteran. He loved going to church, he was always first to rise on Sunday mornings making sure he was not late. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and going for long drives. On many occasions, he could be found in Sampson Cemetery cleaning the grounds around his beloved, Nettie. He loved roses but his grandchildren were adored by him.
William is survived by his children, Bill McNeil, Brian McNeil, Michelle McNeil; grandchildren, Jonathan, Tiffany, Cheyenne, Alexis, Makayla, Victoria, Cassidy and Brian Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Elizabeth; many extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nettie McNeil.
A celebration of William's life will be at a later date.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020
