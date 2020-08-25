1/1
William Joseph Schuller
William Joseph Schuller, 68 of St Augustine passed away on August 23, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. William was born on March 31, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Letitia Schuller. William was a patient, caring and loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was a long island carpenter for over 30 years and a charter fishing captain before retiring. He loved fishing and often said, "If you find a job and love doing it, you will never work again." William is preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Schuller; brother, Paul Schuller.
William is survived by his spouse of 30 years, Stephanie; children, Kelly Kozik (Keith), John Schuller and Deborah Pellitier (Frank); grandchildren, Allyssa, Haley, Dillon, John, and Madeline; siblings, Steve Schuller(Maureen), John Schuller (Christine), Jason Schuller (Denise) and Doug Condon (Camille); Father in law, Raymond P. Cornelius Sr. and many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
