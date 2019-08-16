|
William "Bill" Lee Winkler
William Lee "Bill" Winkler, Sr., age 82, of Bear Pen Ridge Park Road, Blowing Rock, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 8, 2019, at his home. Bill was born February 15, 1937 in Watauga County, a son of the late Christopher and Ruth Hollars Winkler. He was a retired real estate broker and served in the United States Navy for 19 years. He is survived by two sons, Lee Winkler and wife Janta of Boone, and Chris Winkler and wife Jennifer of Kirkland, Washington; two granddaughters, Rebecca Winkler of Seattle, Washington, and Ann Winkler of Boone; one grandson, Christopher Winkler of Seattle, Washington, and one half brother, Ricky Hight. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara McKaraher, and two brothers, Dickie and Jack Winkler.
Funeral services for William Lee "Bill" Winkler, Sr. will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019, at 2:00 o'clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00 o'clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Chapter 90, will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o'clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, PO Box 2600, Boone, North Carolina, 28607. Online condolences may be sent to the Winkler family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019