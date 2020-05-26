William McDonaldWilliam Hillyer McDonald, Jr. age 77 of St. Augustine, FL He was born in Jacksonville, FL to William and Mary McDonald. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1970. He was a retired Systems Analyst for the federal government, the Pentagon was one of his assignments. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan. Daughters: Terri Monroe (Jeff) and Melissa Hyp. Son: Sean McDonald. Sisters: Patricia Bowman and Kay McDonald. Brothers: Michael and Christopher McDonald. Grandchildren: Melanie, Nick, Jessica, Samantha and Shane Monroe. Sascha and Stella Hyp.