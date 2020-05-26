William McDonald
William McDonald
William Hillyer McDonald, Jr. age 77 of St. Augustine, FL He was born in Jacksonville, FL to William and Mary McDonald. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1970. He was a retired Systems Analyst for the federal government, the Pentagon was one of his assignments. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan. Daughters: Terri Monroe (Jeff) and Melissa Hyp. Son: Sean McDonald. Sisters: Patricia Bowman and Kay McDonald. Brothers: Michael and Christopher McDonald. Grandchildren: Melanie, Nick, Jessica, Samantha and Shane Monroe. Sascha and Stella Hyp.





Published in St. Augustine Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
