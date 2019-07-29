|
|
William Raulerson
William C. "Billy" Raulerson, 81, St. Augustine, passed away July 25, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. He was born in St. Augustine, son of the late Marchell and Irene Raulerson, and lived here his entire life. He was retired from Whitney Lab where he worked as a manager. Billy was a true outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish as well as working in his yard. He was a member of the Robinson Hunting Club as well as the Slover Hunting Club in Georgia. Billy also loved sports and was very involved with the St. Augustine Little League as well as the baseball team at St. Augustine High School over the years. He was a member of the College Road Church of Christ in Palatka. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by them.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday August 1, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to College Road Church of Christ Building Fund, 400 College Rd, Palatka, FL 32177
A visitation, beginning at 5:00 p.m., will precede the service.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Raulerson; two sons, Carl Raulerson (Karen), Scott Raulerson, all of St. Augustine; brother, Frank Raulerson (Sandra), East Palatka; two sisters, Margaret Bell (Ron), East Palatka, Mary Kennedy, St. Augustine; grandchildren, Daniel Raulerson, Rhieanna DeGrande (Ryan), Branden Raulerson (Kaydee), Drew Raulerson (Jessica), Wade Raulerson (Vanessa); and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by 2 sons, Bryant and Richard Raulerson.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019