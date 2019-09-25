|
William Roger Maurer
William Roger Maurer died unexpectedly on September 6, 2019. He was 26 years old. He was a handsome young man that seemed shy but soon you would find out he was caring and loving and always had a ready smile. William enjoyed competing in marathons and would adopt or rescue any animal he could.
William was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert & Frances Aldrich and aunt Lori Searle.
William is survived by his mother Lisa Maurer, her fiance Greg and his son Blake; His father Kurt Maurer and grandparents Roger & Eleanor Maurer; His brother Daniel and sister-in-law Cat; Nieces Jasmine, Adele, & Nephew Christopher; Aunt Jean & Uncle Dave Gerry, cousins Jessie & Teddy Gerry; Aunt Susan, Uncle Barry & Cousin Mason Lown; Michael, Mark & Lorin Hopper; Aunt Ellen, Uncle Garry, Cousins Noah & Adam Ways; & Aunt Kristin Katibah. William is further survived by his rescue pups Jack & Diane.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019