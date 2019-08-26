|
|
William Seth O' Connell
William Seth O'Connell died unexpectedly on August 23, 2019 in St. Augustine, Florida, at the age of 60.
Seth is survived by his wife of 25 years, Aimee King; his mother, Jo O'Connell (née Gibson); his brothers, William Patrick O'Connell (Joan) and William Henry O'Connell; his sisters, Christine O'Connell and Samantha Levy (Jose M.); his brother-in-law, Andrew King; and his nieces and nephews, Kristen Tebault (Tyler), Alexis O' Connell, Stephen O' Connell, Olivia O' Connell, Aubrey O' Connell, Isabella Buada, Samuel Levy, and Sofia Levy. Seth is predeceased by his father, Dr. William Wayne O'Connell.
Seth was born on January 30, 1959 in Atlanta, Georgia to Dr. William Wayne O'Connell and Jo O'Connell. After graduating from Emory University in 1981 with a degree in Chemistry, Seth chose to redirect his career by earning his Accounting degree from Flagler College in 1985 and his CPA certification and license in 1988. Throughout his successful accounting career, Seth was an Internal Auditor for J.C. Penney, a Senior Auditor for Davis, Monk and Company (Carr, Riggs & Ingram), and Chief Financial Officer for Lutheran Social Services of North East Florida. Ultimately, Seth joined his brother's firm, W. H. O'Connell & Associates, P.A., in 2002, and soon after became the firm's Audit Partner, where he continued to work and help advance the firm's audit department.
Seth will be remembered and missed, not only for his dedication to his family and friends, but also for his dedication to his Northeast Florida community. As a lifelong resident of Saint Augustine and St. Johns County, Seth impacted the lives of many through the volunteering of his time and professional expertise to several non-profit organizations in the community, providing management consulting and treasury support.
For all who knew him we will miss his bright sense of humor and dedication more than words can express.
At this time, services\memorial are not planned. However, in lieu of flowers, please join his family in celebrating Seth's life by considering a donation in his name to one of the many local charities. We have included two below that Seth tirelessly supported and was involved with.
St. Johns Housing Partnership (https://www.sjhp.org)
St. Augustine Youth Services (https://www.sayskids.org)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2019